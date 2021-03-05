A A A

A California woman was arrested on Maui for alleged violation of rules and orders related to travel quarantine on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Polices say Kayla Ladner, 27, arrived on island without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test and no approved lodging with which to complete the state’s 10-day mandatory travel quarantine.

Ladner was released from police custody after securing approved lodging to complete quarantine. She was processed and released without incident.