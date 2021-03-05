A A A

Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 10-14 10-14 West Facing 5-7 5-7 6-8 6-8 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 12:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 10:00 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 02:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:41 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will decrease today as an overlapping northerly swell moves into the region starting this afternoon through Saturday. This new overlapping northerly swell will bring surf heights along north facing shores to near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels by Saturday before slowly diminishing on Sunday. Northwest and north swells will slowly decrease through the middle of next week.

Strengthening trade winds will increase surf along east facing shores this weekend with a building trade wind swell. Surf will likely reach HSA levels along exposed east facing shores on Tuesday and possibly exceed High Surf Warning levels on Wednesday. Background south swells will provide small surf to south facing shores through Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell for the morning going more NNE and building a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high short period wind swell with occasional waist sets. The swell will be coming from the N in the morning and shift to the NNE during the day.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.