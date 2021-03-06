Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 06, 2021

March 6, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
9-12
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 02:13 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:41 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Numerous showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 11:32 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:03 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:40 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A north swell will produce elevate surf heights along exposed north facing shores today. This swell will slowly decrease through Sunday. The forerunners of the next northwest swell will arrive on Sunday, with overlapping northwest and north swells producing slightly elevated surf along north and west facing shores through Monday. Smaller surf remains in the forecast along north and west facing shores from Tuesday through Thursday. A bump in east shoreline surf will occur over the weekend as the trade wind swell increases. Surf will likely reach advisory levels along exposed east facing shores on Tuesday and Wednesday. Background south swells will provide small surf to south facing shores through Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




