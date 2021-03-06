A A A

Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 10-14 9-12 6-8 5-7 West Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 02:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:41 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 11:32 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:40 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A north swell will produce elevate surf heights along exposed north facing shores today. This swell will slowly decrease through Sunday. The forerunners of the next northwest swell will arrive on Sunday, with overlapping northwest and north swells producing slightly elevated surf along north and west facing shores through Monday. Smaller surf remains in the forecast along north and west facing shores from Tuesday through Thursday. A bump in east shoreline surf will occur over the weekend as the trade wind swell increases. Surf will likely reach advisory levels along exposed east facing shores on Tuesday and Wednesday. Background south swells will provide small surf to south facing shores through Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.