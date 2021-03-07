A A A

AARP Hawaiʻi will hold two lunch-time forums on Wednesday, March 10 and Tuesday, March 23 to connect kūpuna with high-ranking state officials who can answer their questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in Hawaiʻi.

On March 10, AARP Hawaiʻi will hold a Telephone Town Hall with Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Ron Balajadia, the head of the Health Department’s Immunization branch.

Then, on Tuesday, March 23, AARP Hawaiʻi will hold a Zoom webinar with Hawaiʻi Adjutant Gen. Kenneth Hara and a panel of Health Department officials to answer questions about Hawaiʻi’s Safe Travels program, the COVID-19 vaccine and other aspects of Hawaiʻi’s COVID-19 response.

Both forums will start at noon and will be simulcast on Facebook Live on the AARP Hawaiʻi Facebook page.

To register to get a phone call to join the March 10 Telephone Town Hall with Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Ron Balajadia, go to vekeo.com/aarphawaii.

To register for the March 23 Zoom webinar with Hawaiʻi Adjutant Gen. Kenneth Hara and a panel of Health Department officials go to aarp.cvent.com/hivaccine3-23.

You can also go to the aarp.org/nearyou or the AARP Hawai`i Facebook page and click on upcoming events to register for both forums.

A toll-free telephone line has also been set up for those without Internet access to participate in the Telephone Town Hall. Those without internet access can call in at 833-305-0175 at noon on March 10. Those with internet access should register online or watch live at AARP Hawai`i Facebook page.

“AARP Hawaiʻi is committed to providing information in different platforms so people have various ways to learn about COVID-19 vaccines and the process so that everyone who wants to get vaccinated can get vaccinated,” said Kealiʻi Lopez, AARP Hawaiʻi state director.

“The Telephone Town Hall format can reach people without internet as well as those who can go online and who use social media for their information. The Zoom webinar allows us to have a panel discussion in a way that is safe during the pandemic,” said Lopez.