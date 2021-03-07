Maui News

Flash Flood Watch Monday Morning Through Late Tuesday

March 7, 2021, 3:15 PM HST
The National Weather Service has expanded a Flash Flood Watch to include Maui, Molokaʻi, Kahoʻolawe and Lānaʻi, in effect from Monday morning through late Tuesday night.

The NWS forecast calls for deep moisture to spread over Maui County from the east and southeast on Monday, then linger into Tuesday, bringing the potential for persistent heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.

As a precaution, the pubic is advised to be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued.

Motorists are reminded not to cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

