Maui obituaries for the week ending March 6, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Nancy Ruth Matsumura

Oct. 10, 1942 – Feb. 22, 2021

Nancy Ruth (Miller) Matsumura, age 78 of Kihei, began her Heavenly journey on Feb. 22, 2021. She was born Oct. 10, 1942 in Wanette, OK.

Matsumura was the youngest of five children, born to William Ray Miller and Lucille Marie (Laurent) Miller. She grew up on a farm in Wanette and lived the typical farm life before moving to Goldsby, OK, where she helped her family operate a small country store.

She attended school in Norman, OK and is a graduate of Norman High School, class of 1960. She met Akira Matsumura while he was attending trade school. The two married Aug. 16, 1963. They were married for more than 57 years and raised 3 children.

In 1979, Matsumura and her family moved to Lubbock, TX, where she helped run a Tupperware distributorship before working as a business assistant in advertising in the student publications department at Texas Tech University for 21 years.

Matsumura retired in 2001 and moved with her husband to Kihei in September 2010, achieving a long-time dream of retiring in Hawaiʻi.

She is survived by her husband, Akira Matsumura of Kihei; daughter Denise Matsumura of San Angelo, TX; sons Carl Matsumura and wife Pauline of Norman, OK and Allen Matsumura of San Angelo, TX; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered by her family and many dear friends for her spunky attitude, great love of penny slot machines, and all things sparkly. She was preceded in death by both parents as well as three brothers and one sister. Private services will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Jon Ethan Bartlemay

Dec. 2, 1986 – Feb. 18, 2021

Jon Ethan Bartlemay, “Jon E. Ternity,” 36 of Napili, Maui passed on to the next step of his journey on Feb. 18, 2021.

Bartlemay lived in Oregon, Idaho and Maui during his lifetime. True to himself, he created a unique life filled with beauty and many passions. He was a Rescue Scuba Diver, a cook, an artist, poet, mentor, son, brother and friend. All who knew him wished they had more time together.

He is survived by his mother Micki, father Charles, sisters Sara, Alicia and Rebecca; brothers David, Chuck and Michael. While Bartlemay had a couple close relatives, his chosen family extended over oceans. He made a huge impact in the lives of so many, and will be remembered for his kind heart, strong light and gentle soul.

A Remembrance of Life ceremony will be held lovingly for Jon at his favorite camping spot on Maui, Tuesday, March 9.

There is a legacy blog in his honor: https://forlittlebrotherjon.com

Feb. 18, 1949 – Feb. 25, 2021

Janice Ann Howells Dassance, 72 of Kainaliu, died on Feb. 25, 2021 at home. Born in Los Angeles, CA, she was a retired sheep farmer and wool producer from Kalopa.

Services will be held at a later date.

Dassance is survived by her husband Lance Dassance of Kainaliu; ex-husband Bill Walker of California; sons Sunny (Sherrie Ann) Walker of Hilo, Nino (Karen) Walker of Switzerland, Chip Dean of California; daughters Sally (Al) Dean Mello of Massachusetts, Bryson (Brian) Dean-Gaughier of Massachusetts; brother Peter Howells of Nevada; 5 granddaughters and numerous extended family.

April 18, 1991 – Feb. 20, 2021

Kenneth William Ka’ea Decoito, 29 of Hilo, died Feb. 20, 2021 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was a Pest Exterminator, and a member at the Naalehu Assembly of God Church.

A Private Service will be held March 12, from 12 to 1 pm at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo. Mask and social distancing practices are required.

A Drive-Thru Service will be held March 12 from 1 to 2 pm at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo. Please remain inside your car at all times.

Decoito is survived by his father Kenneth “Kalani” (Tracey) Decoito of Waiohinu; mother Sharlene (Clarence) Alcoran of Naalehu; brothers Daelen (Tania) Decoito of Alaska, Travis (Kehau) Decoito of Waiohinu, Keola (Kaylynn) Balatona of Hilo, Clarence (Eva) Alcoran Kona; Curtis (Kasey) Alcoran of Utah, Dale (Jade) Benevides of Washington; Rolland “Bully” (Courtney) Alcoran of Kona, Jeremiah “Jerry” (Shavonne) Benevides of Waiohinu, Michael “Mikey” (Kahanu) Alcoran of Kona, Larry (Bea) Al-Navarro of Pahala, Sisters Gaylen (Roland) Castaneda of Naalehu, Meil’I Batalona of Hilo, Denise Batalona of Hilo. Nohe Batalona of Hilo, Levi (Kana) Benevides of Hilo, Chanice (Devin) Vea of Utah and Ciara “CiCi” Ortega of Pahala; grandparents Eva Decoito of Hilo and William (Eleanor) Derasin of Naalehu; hānai parent Harry (Ened) Batalona of Hilo; numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.