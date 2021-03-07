Maui Surf Forecast for March 07, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:40 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:40 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The strengthening trade winds will cause surf to increase along east facing shores. Expect a High Surf Advisory to be issued for most east facing shores starting tonight or Monday. A small north-northwest swell and a reinforcing north swell are expected to spread across the area later today and tonight. These swells will likely maintain medium surf heights along most north and west facing shores through Monday. As these north-northwest and north swells gradually diminish, expect relatively small surf along most north and west facing shores from Tuesday into next weekend. Small, long-period south-southwest swells will maintain small background surf along most south facing shores through Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com