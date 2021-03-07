Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 07, 2021

March 7, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:03 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:40 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 12:25 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:53 AM HST.




High 0.8 feet 11:16 AM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 05:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:40 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The strengthening trade winds will cause surf to increase along east facing shores. Expect a High Surf Advisory to be issued for most east facing shores starting tonight or Monday. A small north-northwest swell and a reinforcing north swell are expected to spread across the area later today and tonight. These swells will likely maintain medium surf heights along most north and west facing shores through Monday. As these north-northwest and north swells gradually diminish, expect relatively small surf along most north and west facing shores from Tuesday into next weekend. Small, long-period south-southwest swells will maintain small background surf along most south facing shores through Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
