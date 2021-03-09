Crime Statistics
Idaho Woman Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation, Volunteers to Leave
March 9, 2021, 6:11 AM HST
An Idaho woman is the latest individual to be arrested on Maui for alleged violation of rules and orders related to travel quarantine.
Police say Kimberly Lalonde, 52, did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.
She was processed on Monday, March 8, and was released without incident after volunteering to leave Maui and fly to Oʻahu.
