An Idaho woman is the latest individual to be arrested on Maui for alleged violation of rules and orders related to travel quarantine.

Police say Kimberly Lalonde, 52, did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

She was processed on Monday, March 8, and was released without incident after volunteering to leave Maui and fly to Oʻahu.