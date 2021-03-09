A A A

Hāna Highway (360) landslides/debris. Maui Now graphic.

Update: (12:26 p.m. 3.9.21)

Hāna Highway (360) area of Waikamoi is now OPEN.

Previous post: (11:06 a.m. 3.9.21)

A portion of Hāna Highway (360) is closed in the area of Waikamoi, between Mile 10 and 13 due to landslides with large boulders.

Crews from the state Highways Division are are already on scene.

This is on the Keʻanae side of the Garden of Eden. Motorists can expect significant delays as crews work to clear debris.