Ryan Matthew Harris aka “Wangpo,” 31.



UPDATE: (7:59 p.m. 3.11.21) Harris has been located in good health. The Maui Police Department thanks the public for their assistance.

PREVIOUS POST: The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Matthew Harris, 31, who also goes by the name “Wangpo.”

Police say Harris was last heard from on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number (808) 244-6400; or if it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #21-008545.