Maui County Council Member Tasha Kama.

File photo 2019 credit: County of Maui / Ryan Piros

Maui Councilmember Tasha Kama of Kahului is inviting residents to visit her booth at the Maui Sunday Market on March 14, to talk story and share their thoughts on the County’s budget priorities.

“The Council will begin its annual Budget deliberations on Monday, March 29, and it’s important that we hear from our constituents on how they feel their tax dollars should be spent,” Kama said. “I look forward to learning from the public what our priorities should be, especially given the economic downturn we are facing. The pandemic has brought unprecedented financial challenges, so we must allocate funds strategically and with care.”

Kama’s booth is located on the Burger King end of the market, on the Kīhei side of the vendor tents.

The Maui Sunday Market takes place from 4-8 p.m. at Kahului Shopping Center, 65 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. Admission and parking are free.