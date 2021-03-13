Maui News
Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park Temporarily Closed
The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park is temporarily closed, due to road closures and severe weather. The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park remains open.
Further updates will be posted on the Haleakalā National Park website at www.nps.gov/hale.
