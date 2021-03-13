A A A

ʻOheʻo Gulch in East Maui region of Kīpahulu. File photo courtesy Haleakalā National Park.

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park is temporarily closed, due to road closures and severe weather. The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park remains open.

Further updates will be posted on the Haleakalā National Park website at www.nps.gov/hale.