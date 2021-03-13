A A A

Volunteers bag lunches for the homeless at Lahaina Baptist Church’s family kitchen. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns’ Volunteer Center is accepting nominations of outstanding community volunteers for recognition at the annual Volunteer Heroes Celebration of Service event slated for April.

Application deadline is at noon on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Submit a nomination online here.

Individuals volunteering with a nonprofit, private or government volunteer program are eligible to be nominated; one application per organization will be accepted. All Volunteer Hero nominees will be recognized with a County of Maui Volunteer Hero T-shirt and a certificate of appreciation from the Mayor’s Office. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings of people, there will be no in-person event this year.

The Volunteer Heroes will be recognized on the HandsOnMaui.com site, in a press release and on social media platforms during National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, 2021. This special Volunteer Center program recognizes volunteers who have made a great impact in Maui County.

“I appreciate all that volunteers do in Maui County to make our community a better place to live, work and play,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Our Volunteer Heroes inspire us all with their service. Maui County’s people are our greatest asset and volunteer service has been crucial as our community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Every day, volunteers on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi make a positive impact that is impossible to measure. I want to especially thank all the volunteers and volunteer agencies pivoting to serve during the pandemic. Everyone who volunteers their time to help our community is a hero, and the Volunteer Heroes Celebration of Service event is the perfect opportunity to assist organizations in showing their sincere gratitude to the individuals whose dedication and commitment truly make a difference in the lives of others,” said Wendy Stebbins, County of Maui Volunteer Coordinator.

The County of Maui Volunteer Center is a resource and catalyst that leads, connects and mobilizes volunteers and volunteer agencies to contribute to a better life in Maui County. The Volunteer Center is an affiliate of the Points of Light: HandsOn Network, the largest volunteer network in the nation.