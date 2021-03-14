A A A

The Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi encouraged Maui donors to attend the next Maui blood drive from March 23 through March 25 at the Cameron Center – to uphold the statewide blood supply of filling 120 appointments per day.

The blood bank also asks recovered COVID-19 patients on Maui to join its “Fight COVID with COVID” initiative by contributing to Hawaiʻi’s COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma inventory at the next blood drive.

The blood drive at the Cameron Center will have the following hours of operations varying by day:

Tuesday, March 23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 25 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi will be extending its “Fight COVID with COVID” campaign to Maui donors to increase CCP donations and help treat Hawaiʻi’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In preparation for a future surge or highly-transmissible strain, Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi’s goal is to collect as many doses as possible until a vaccine is more widely distributed.

“We look forward to working with our Maui donors once again,” said Todd Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi. “Additionally, we hope that those who have recovered from COVID-19 will consider donating their plasma to help others.”

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi continues to prioritize the safety of its staff, donors and the community. Strict sanitation protocols and safety procedures recommended by the FDA, CDC and HDOH will be implemented. Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi hopes to secure 120 appointments per day of all blood types.

Each donation can save up to three lives. Healthy donors interested in giving blood on Maui may register at bbh.org or call 808-848-4770. Maui residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and have fully recovered can contact Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi via phone at 808-848-4706 or email [email protected]

As a reminder, an appointment is required as walk-ins can no longer be accommodated. Drive dates are subject to change.