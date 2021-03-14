A A A

Maunaloa Post Office, Molokaʻi. PC: USPS

Maui Economic Opportunity has established bus runs to help Molokaʻi West End residents collect their mail from the Hoʻolehua Post Office, amid the temporary closure of the Maunaloa Post Office.

The US Postal Service announced the temporary closure of the post office on Feb. 24, due to structural and vector control issues. The leased structure, which had been open weekdays, houses post office boxes for about 240 customers; the post office does not offer street mail delivery, USPS said in a news release.

Maunaloa Post Office mail can be picked up at the back door of the Hoʻolehua Post Office, 69-2 Puʻupeʻelua Ave. The Hoʻolehua Post Office, which had been closed from Feb. 3 to 9 due to structural concerns, is open weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4 p.m., USPS said.

On March 1, MEO began a special route to help West End residents get their mail in Hoʻolehua. An MEO bus runs Mondays and Thursdays, leaving Misaki’s in Kaunakakai at 10:30 a.m. The bus travels to the Hoʻolehua Post Office then to Maunaloa and Kaluakoi.

Yolanda Reyes, Molokaʻi Branch manager for MEO, said that the route was set up for West End residents to do their shopping in town and pick up their mail on their way home. So far, there have been eight bus riders, mostly seniors, she said.

The bus rides are free, but reservations are required to maintain social distancing on the bus. To make a reservation, call (808) 553-3216.