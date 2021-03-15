Maui Business
March is National Noodle Month: Lineage Maui Shares Garlic Noodle Recipe
In celebration of March’s National Noodle Month Lineage Maui at The Shops at Wailea is sharing it’s popular Garlic Noodles recipe. Chef de Cuisine Mijin Toride has prepared the recipe for Lineage fans who want to recreate this dish at home.
Garlic Noodles
- 2 tbsp garlic, minced
- 2 tbsp garlic oil
- 10 ounces cooked ramen noodles (Lineage recommends Sun Noodle)
- 3 tbsp water
- 1 tbsp sweet soy
- 1 tsp Hondashi (dashi powder)
- 2 ea green onion (optional for spice lovers)
Garlic Oil:
- Take 5 cloves garlic and steep in low heat for 20 minutes. Set aside and use what you need for the dish and save the rest.
Garlic Noodles:
- In a medium non-stick pan, medium high heat, add oil and minced garlic, make sure to stir the garlic and oil around the pan so it does not burn. If you’re adding spice, do that now.
- Add your noodles and water. The water will help loosen up the noodles to keep the strands long and not broken up.
- Once noodles are loose, about one minute later, add hondashi and sweet soy. Make sure you stir the noodles constantly to distribute the sauce evenly. Give it a taste, add more soy if you’d like, plate, garnish, and enjoy.
