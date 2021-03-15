A A A

In celebration of March’s National Noodle Month Lineage Maui at The Shops at Wailea is sharing it’s popular Garlic Noodles recipe. Chef de Cuisine Mijin Toride has prepared the recipe for Lineage fans who want to recreate this dish at home.

Lineage Maui’s Garlic Noodles. Photo: courtesy

Garlic Noodles

2 tbsp garlic, minced

2 tbsp garlic oil

10 ounces cooked ramen noodles (Lineage recommends Sun Noodle)

3 tbsp water

1 tbsp sweet soy

1 tsp Hondashi (dashi powder)

2 ea green onion (optional for spice lovers)

Garlic Oil:

Take 5 cloves garlic and steep in low heat for 20 minutes. Set aside and use what you need for the dish and save the rest.

Garlic Noodles: