Maui Flood Advisory Until 4:30 p.m.

March 15, 2021, 1:45 PM HST
Radar imagery (3.15.21) PC: NOAA/NWS

Maui Flood Advisory Until 4:30 p.m. (Update: 1:32 p.m. 3.15.21)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 4:30 p.m.

At 1:32 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the Pukalani and Makawao area. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Makawao, Haʻikū, Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Paʻuwela, Huelo, Pāʻia, Kula, Puʻunēnē, Kailua and Hoʻokipa Beach Park.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding. “Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action,” according to the NWS forecast.

Motorists and pedestrians are reminded not to cross fast flowing or rising water in their vehicle, or on foot.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect.

Satellite imagery (3.15.21) PC: NOAA/NWS
