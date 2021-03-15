A A A

Maui Job Corps Center has launched a book drive to benefit Pāʻia Elementary School. Books can be purchased on special Amazon page for the project.

Maui Job Corps Center has launched a new community service project to improve literacy by collecting books for Pāʻia Elementary School during the month of March.

This is one of four service projects the Maui Job Corps Center will participate in 2021 to celebrate Management & Training Corporation’s (MTC) 40th anniversary. MTC was founded in 1981 with a mission to help at-risk, underserved men and women change their lives through education and training.

“We’re excited to support our neighbors at Pāʻia Elementary School through a book drive that is being led by the center’s literacy instructor, Debbie DeOliveira,” said Maui Job Corps Site Director Marshall Norman. “MTC was founded on the principles of helping others change their lives through education and training—and literacy is key to that mission.”

The community can support this effort by contacting Debbie DeOliveira at [email protected] or by phone at 808-579-6517.

People also can support the effort by ordering books that will be sent directly to the Maui Job Corps on this Amazon Book Order Page: https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/L2O31QEVSJ7X/guest-view. The Maui Job Corps also is collecting “like new” books, specifically children’s books for kindergarten through 5th grade reading levels.