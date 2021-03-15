A A A

Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 15-20 15-20 12-16 12-16 West Facing 8-12 8-12 6-10 6-10 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 10-14 10-14 8-12 8-12

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 09:43 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:53 PM HST. Sunrise 6:33 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 09:48 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 03:43 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:03 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 04:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:33 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large north northeast swell will bring advisory level surf to exposed shorelines today. These areas include the north, east and west facing shores of Kauai County, Molokai and Maui; as well as the north and east facing shores of Oahu and the Big Island. Some near advisory waves will also sneak into the coastline north of Keahole Point on the Big Island, and the north shore of Lanai. This swell will be on the decline Tuesday. A smaller northwest swell is possible Wednesday and Thursday. Trade wind swell will increase over the second half of the week. Surf along east facing shores will likely remain above advisory levels as winds strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high N short period wind swell for the morning going more NNE and building into the knee to waist range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high N short period wind swell for the morning going more NNE and building into the knee to waist range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.