Maui Surf Forecast for March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH EAST AND WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
15-20
15-20
12-16
12-16 




West Facing
8-12
8-12
6-10
6-10 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
10-14
10-14
8-12
8-12







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 09:43 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:33 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 09:48 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 03:43 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:03 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:33 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large north northeast swell will bring advisory level surf to exposed shorelines today. These areas include the north, east and west facing shores of Kauai County, Molokai and Maui; as well as the north and east facing shores of Oahu and the Big Island. Some near advisory waves will also sneak into the coastline north of Keahole Point on the Big Island, and the north shore of Lanai. This swell will be on the decline Tuesday. A smaller northwest swell is possible Wednesday and Thursday. Trade wind swell will increase over the second half of the week. Surf along east facing shores will likely remain above advisory levels as winds strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Ankle high N short period wind swell for the morning going more NNE and building into the knee to waist range in the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high N short period wind swell for the morning going more NNE and building into the knee to waist range in the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 




