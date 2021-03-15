Maui Surf Forecast for March 15, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH EAST AND WEST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|15-20
|15-20
|12-16
|12-16
|West Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|6-10
|6-10
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|10-14
|10-14
|8-12
|8-12
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:33 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:35 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:33 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:36 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large north northeast swell will bring advisory level surf to exposed shorelines today. These areas include the north, east and west facing shores of Kauai County, Molokai and Maui; as well as the north and east facing shores of Oahu and the Big Island. Some near advisory waves will also sneak into the coastline north of Keahole Point on the Big Island, and the north shore of Lanai. This swell will be on the decline Tuesday. A smaller northwest swell is possible Wednesday and Thursday. Trade wind swell will increase over the second half of the week. Surf along east facing shores will likely remain above advisory levels as winds strengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high N short period wind swell for the morning going more NNE and building into the knee to waist range in the afternoon.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high N short period wind swell for the morning going more NNE and building into the knee to waist range in the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com