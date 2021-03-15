A A A

The Grand Islander in Honolulu is part of the Hilton Grand Vacations portfolio. Photo Courtesy: Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Diamond Resorts International, the largest independent timeshare operator, in a stock-based transaction value of 1.4 billion, according to a news release.

The combined company will have 720,000 owners and 154 resorts. The acquisition of Diamond Resorts International from Apollo Global Management Inc. also will expand and diversify Hilton Grand Vacation’s resort portfolio into more than 20 new markets.

Diamond’s 92 leisure resorts and nearly 400,000 owners uniquely complement Hilton’s 62 upscale and luxury properties and more than 325,000 owners.

“I’m excited to announce our transformational agreement to add Diamond Resorts to the Hilton Grand Vacations family, accelerating our next phase of growth,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “This strategic combination will leverage the strengths of each company, positioning us to drive significant Net Owner Growth while enhancing efficiencies of scale and generating significant shareholder value.

“Diamond’s extensive regional, drive-to network of resorts and expanded demographics uniquely complement HGV’s best-in-class lead generation, world-class hospitality, and premier destinations backed by the strength of the Hilton brand. For our valued team members, owners and guests, this combination creates new opportunities to provide exciting destinations and memorable vacation experiences while continuing to provide exceptional levels of service.”