A A A

The Hawaiʻi National Guard is set to deploy about 80 of its members to Washington, D.C. to support US Capitol Police until early May.

The mission of the deployment members includes patrolling specific areas and providing flexible security functions with the National Guard’s “Task Force Capitol.”

The deployment is being made at the request of the National Guard Bureau. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III approved a request by the US Capitol Police for continued National Guard support through 23 May 2021 at a force level of 2,280.

In January, the HING sent about 200 Guardsmen to D.C. for about two weeks in support of the Presidential Inauguration.

Roughly 800 Guardsmen are still activated in Hawaiʻi for COVID-19 support and the deployment of these members will not impact this effort. Additionally, nearly 4,000 members of the Guard will remain in the islands and could be called upon to assist with any other local disasters.