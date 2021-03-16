Maui News

Hawai‘i National Guard to Deploy 80 Members to Washington D.C.

March 16, 2021, 2:52 PM HST
A
A
A

The Hawaiʻi National Guard is set to deploy about 80 of its members to Washington, D.C. to support US Capitol Police until early May.

The mission of the deployment members includes patrolling specific areas and providing flexible security functions with the National Guard’s “Task Force Capitol.” 

The deployment is being made at the request of the National Guard Bureau. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III approved a request by the US Capitol Police for continued National Guard support through 23 May 2021 at a force level of 2,280.

In January, the HING sent about 200 Guardsmen to D.C. for about two weeks in support of the Presidential Inauguration.

Roughly 800 Guardsmen are still activated in Hawaiʻi for COVID-19 support and the deployment of these members will not impact this effort. Additionally, nearly 4,000 members of the Guard will remain in the islands and could be called upon to assist with any other local disasters.

Hawaiʻi Congressional Delegation meets with National Guard soldiers in Washington D.C. (1.21.21) PC: courtesy Hawaiʻi Congressional Delegation
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Resident Wins Underwater Photographer of the Year in Contest with 4,500 Images from 68 Countries 2Maui Police Arrest Seven as part of “Operation Keiki Shield” 3New Federal Stimulus Package Extends Unemployment Insurance & Pandemic-Related Assistance Benefits 4Pacific Whale Foundation Retrieves Ghost Nets in Maui Waters 5$29 Billion Federal Restaurant Grant Program Announced 6Timeshare News: Hilton Grand Vacations To Acquire Diamond Resorts International