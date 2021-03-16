A A A











Maui Flood Advisory Until 10:30 p.m. (Update: 7:29 p.m. 3.16.21)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui Until 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

At 7:29 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over north and east slopes of Maui. “A band of showers will continue to produce moderate to heavy showers over the islands for the next few hours. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour,” according to the NWS forecast.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kahului, Hāliʻimaile, Makawao, Pukalani, Pāʻia, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Paʻuwela, Kula, Huelo, Puʻunēnē, Wailuku, Waiehu, Keʻanae, Waikapū, Waiheʻe, Kahakuloa, Nāhiku, Kīpahulu, Honokōhau and Kapalua.

The public is reminded to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

“Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown,” the NWS advisory stated.