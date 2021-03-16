Maui News

Mortgage Loan Deferral Extended for DHHL Borrowers Through June 30

March 16, 2021, 11:20 AM HST
* Updated March 16, 10:21 AM
DHHL House. Image courtesy of Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands extended the postponement of mortgage loan payments for DHHL direct loans and loans assigned to the department for an additional three months through June 30, 2021.

In March 2020, the Hawaiian Homes Commission approved the initial postponement of payments for six months as a result of anticipated financial impacts on lessees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HHC approved subsequent three-month extensions of mortgage loan payment deferrals in Sept. and Dec. 2020.

The deferment is an auto-enrolled postponement. If a borrower decides to continue making payments during the deferral period, DHHL will process the payment as in the normal course of business. As with the initial and subsequent deferment, interest will continue to accrue during the postponement period, however, no late fees will be added.

“As we stretch into a one-year time period of having COVID-19 in our lives, the department remains conscious of the reality that the pandemic has had on the physical and financial health of our community,” said HHC Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. “It is the hope than an additional deferral alleviates financial constraints as we continue to open the State and rejuvenate our economy under Governor Ige’s economic recovery plan.”

DHHL fiscal office analysis showed that approximately 84.2 percent (128 out of 152) of the loans reassigned by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development/Federal Housing Administration postponed one or more payments since the initial DHHL deferral. Along with that, 48.3 percent of DHHL direct loan borrowers (465 out of 962) postponed one or more of their payments. This data was analyzed as of Feb. 19, 2021.

All DHHL borrowers will receive notice of the extension on their April 2021 mortgage loan statement.

For information about DHHL loan deferrals, call (808) 620-9500. If you have a loan with an outside lender and are facing financial hardship due to COVID-19, the department encourages you to contact your provider as soon as possible.

