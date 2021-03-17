A A A

The dam overflow destroyed fencing at the Leilani Farm Santuary in Hāʻiku. Photo Courtesy: Leilani Farm Sanctuary

Record heavy rainfall on Maui last week caused a dam to overflow and destroy fencing for acres of habitat in the lower reaches of Leilani Farm Sanctuary, an all-volunteer, non-profit facility for rescued animals in Hāʻiku.

Fortunately, the animals were unharmed and the barns were not damaged because they were on higher ground. But the fencing that was destroyed is crucial for keeping the rescued animals safely contained and preventing loose dogs from entering the property, according to the sanctuary’s news release.

The 8-acre sanctuary is home to goats, rabbits, turkeys, geese, donkeys, cats, pigs, ducks, deer, tortoises guinea pigs, sheep, chickens, dogs and cattle. It was created to provide shelter and care for rescued animals, humane education to the community and model of compassionate living.

A temporary fence was immediately installed at the top of the ridge to keep the animals from going down to the gulch, but permanent fencing must be installed as soon as possible in order to regain sufficient habitat for the animals. The new fence will be installed on higher elevation to eliminate the risk of damage in the event of another flash flood.

The Sanctuary said it has experienced a tough financial year due to the significantly reduced visitor donations. To donate, go to: http://leilanifarmsanctuary.org/donate/.