Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 6-8 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:24 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 05:06 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:55 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 03:59 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:45 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 05:52 PM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A lingering northeast swell and strong trade winds will maintain large surf along east facing shores. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for the east-facing shores through this evening. The northeast swell is subsiding, but the trade winds will strengthen through the end of the week. A moderate northwest swell will build today and hold through the end of the week. Surf will remain small along south facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee to waist high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.