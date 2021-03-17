Maui Surf Forecast for March 17, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:32 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:36 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:31 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:36 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A lingering northeast swell and strong trade winds will maintain large surf along east facing shores. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for the east-facing shores through this evening. The northeast swell is subsiding, but the trade winds will strengthen through the end of the week. A moderate northwest swell will build today and hold through the end of the week. Surf will remain small along south facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.
