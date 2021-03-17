Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:24 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 05:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:55 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 03:59 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:45 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 05:52 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:31 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A lingering northeast swell and strong trade winds will maintain large surf along east facing shores. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for the east-facing shores through this evening. The northeast swell is subsiding, but the trade winds will strengthen through the end of the week. A moderate northwest swell will build today and hold through the end of the week. Surf will remain small along south facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to waist high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Comments
