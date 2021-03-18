A A A

Waikapū warehouse fire. (3.18.21) PC: Maui Fire Department

Crews Actively Battling Waikapū Warehouse Fire (Update: 8 p.m. 3.18.21)

Maui fire crews are actively battling a structure fire at a warehouse In Waikapū in Central Maui. The fire was first reported at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, at 325 Pakana St. Unit 1. Multiple fire units are on scene. The fire was not yet under control as of 8 p.m.

*Stay with us for updates, which will be posted as they become available.