AARP’s national weekly podcast “A Perfect Scam” will release its first episode of “Honolulu’s Power Couple Caught: Mortgage Scam” online on Friday, March 19 – the second episode will drop on Friday, March 26.

In the next two weeks, the weekly podcast tells the story of “how a claim of a stolen mailbox led to the discovery of fraud and the downfall of Honolulu power couple Katherine and Louis Kealoha,” according to the AARP.

AARP’s weekly podcast The Perfect Scam tells the stories of people who find themselves the target of a scam. Host Bob Sullivan, a best-selling author and award-winning journalist, introduces listeners to those who have experienced scams firsthand, as well as professional con artists and leading experts who pull back the curtain on how scammers operate.

The episodes, titled “Honolulu’s Power Couple Caught: Mortgage Scam,” will focus on what happened when the Kealoha’s reported their mailbox had been stolen by Katherine Kealoha’s uncle Gerard Puana. The strange accusation unraveled in court and led to fraud and public corruption convictions.

Puana, Hawaiʻi News Now reporter Lynn Kawano and Federal Public Defender Alexander Silvert are among those interviewed for the podcast.

AARP shared some tips on its website on how to protect yourself or loved ones from reverse mortgage scams.