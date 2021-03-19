A A A

The American Red Cross of Hawai‘i continues to support flood impacted communities in the wake of recent heavy rain and landslides across the islands.

AES saw the impacts on the North Shore of O‘ahu, Maui and Kaua‘i communities and wanted to do its part to help those affected recover and rebuild. In addition to delivering four pallets of supplies to O‘ahu’s North Shore, AES is donating $30,000 to support the Red Cross’s disaster relief efforts across Hawai‘i.

AES’ $30,000 donation will kick off a local matching gift campaign to benefit the Red Cross. Starting today through Wednesday, March 24 – seven days leading up to Red Cross National Giving Day – all gifts made via redcross.org/donate will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $30,000.