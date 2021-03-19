A A A

Kim Insley-Morrell of Coldwell Banker Island Properties. PC: Coldwell Banker Island Properties

Real estate agent Kim Insley-Morrell of Coldwell Banker Island Properties was named 2020 REALTOR® Salesperson of the Year by the REALTORS® Association of Maui.

Nominated by a peer, Insley-Morrell was recognized for her “fellow agent mentorship, community involvement, and dedication to ensuring the image of the REALTOR® community is always of highest standard,” according to an Island Properties press release.

“Kim’s caring is beyond measure. She gives much of her time and energy to her colleagues, local causes, and community organizations. If one asks of Kim, they are likely to get a ‘yes’ response,” said CBIP Broker-In-Charge Steven Baker.

“With 20 years of professional real estate experience and over 400 successful transactions, Insley-Morrell is highly regarded in the industry for her commitment to charitable work and giving back to her community. Her passion for serving others has encouraged many others to enter the profession,” according to Island Properties.

“To be recognized for what is in embedded in me as a service provider is just an absolute dream come true,” Insley-Morrell said. “To be awarded for something that I strive for and to know that it has been recognized by my peers and the industry is an honor.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A member of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program, Insley-Morrell has previously been recognized among Maui’s Top 3 percent real estate agents in 2018 and as a Top 100 real estate agents in sales in 2017 and 2016.