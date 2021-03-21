A A A

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30)

Wailuku to Māʻalaea: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 6, Main Street and Honoapiʻilani Highway, on Thursday, March 25, through Friday, March 26, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 21, Main Street and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, March 23, through Thursday, March 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Piʻilani Highway (Route 31)

Kīhei: Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kīhei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

Hobron Avenue (Route 32A)

Kahului: Right lane closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, Hāna Highway and Perimeter Road, on Wednesday, March 24, through Friday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Main Street (Route 32)

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.9, N High Street and Hobron Avenue, on Wednesday, March 24, through Friday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360)

Haʻikū to Hāna: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and ʻUakea Road, on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakalā Highway, on Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the westbound direction between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakalā Highway, on Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 2.6, Ulalena Loop, on Wednesday, March 24, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hāna Highway, on Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation.

: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hāna Highway, on Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation. Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A)

Kahului: Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.5, Hāna Highway and Keolani Place, on Wednesday, March 24, through Friday, March 26, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Kahekili Highway (Route 340)

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) in the northbound direction between mile markers 2.1 and 2.6, Waiheʻe Valley Road and River Road, on Monday, March 22, through Tuesday, March 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

Kūihelani Highway (Route 380)