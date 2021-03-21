A A A

Maui Obituaries for the week ending March 20, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Penny Lin Davis

Oct 9, 1945 – Feb. 8, 2021

Penny Lin Davis, known by many as Aunty Penny and Pilialoha, a loving Tai Tai, Popo, mother and friend to many, peacefully passed away Feb. 8, 2021 at age 75 in Wailuku, Maui.

She was an Aunty to the world, some by blood, some by love, adored by all that met her. She gave the sweetest hugs and embraces “Pilialoha” one could have ever experienced.

Penny was born more than three months prematurely on Oct. 9, 1945 in the family home in Old Pa’ia town to Elizabeth Kam Kung Wong and Luther Davis. She was so small she was able to fit into her father’s palm.

From the moment she was born, her vivacious spirit graced the world around her. She had two siblings, Mike and June. From her childhood, she and her baby sister, June, were inseparable and spent most of their lifetimes with one another. She attended the Holy Rosary Grade school until moving to Mission Street in Wailuku and attended St. Anthony School. After graduating from St. Anthony’s, she attended Maunaolu College, California State University at Fullerton and Southern Oregon University. An intelligent woman with enviable handwriting, Penny worked as a bookkeeper at the Klamath Falls Creamery and then at the Maui swap meet for 28 years.

However, simple names, dates and facts are only a sliver of the woman who was larger than life and spread her love and joy to so many. From an early age, music was an integral part of her life. He love of music began at the Aunty Emma Sharpe Lahaina hula studio where she began developing and sharing those beautiful notes. Penny taught Ukulele, Noho Hula, Bookkeeping and Hawaiian language at the Kaunoa Senior Center in Pa’ia for many years.

She was a member of Uluwehi Guerrero’s choir, Na Leo Lani O Maui. Penny was also part of the Plunkers entertainment group with Kalehua where they shared their music to so many. Kalehua was her caretaker, musical partner and special friend for more than 30 years. She also was a hula dancer and musician for Aunty Alexa Vaught’s Hula Halau O Keaunui. It was through music and dance that she shared her gifts with the world. She was a true embodiment of the Aloha Spirit.

She was pre-deceased by her mother Elizabeth Wong Davis and her father Luther Davis. She is survived by brother Michael Davis and sister June Davis; three children: Taj Hussain (Kristi Wheeler Hussain), Thad Kohler (Elizabeth Kohler) and Deanna Davis-Alexander (Palani Alexander); nine grandchildren: Ashley Correa, Taylor Correa, Ano’i Ho’okano, Jayden-Luke Davis-Alexander, Kolbie Lei Davis-Alexander, Alex Hussain, Austin Hussain, Grace Kohler and Sarah Kohler; great grandchild Leon John Castillo; step daughters Jana Bigby, Tea Rose, Shawn Kohler and Darla Dugas; and their children and grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed by all.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life in tentatively in one years time. Monetary gifts will be used in her memory to donate ukulele to keiki & kupuna. The can be mailed to Deanna Davis-Alexander P.O. Box 32, Wailuku, Hi 96793.

Gwendolyn Molin

April 21, 1924 – March 6, 2021

Gwendolyn (Gandy) Molina, 96, of Pukalani, entered eternal life on March 6, 2021. She was born April 21, 1924 in Pāʻia, Maui.

A celebration of Gandy’s life will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku. Limited visitation will begin at 9 am and will include a prayer service at 11 am. Burial to follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Makawao.

Gandy is survived by daughters Charlotte (Francis-deceased) Torres, Annette (Mark-deceased) Alexander, Mildred (Rex-deceased) Vogan and Ann(Clifford) Cua; daughter-in-law Charmaine Molina; sisters Sylvia Feiteira and Adeline Maldonado; 16 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Gandy was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years John Molina Sr., son John Molina Jr., great-grandson Kawena Kim, four brothers and two sisters.

Gandy was the Molina family matriarch, taking care of and loving all her family in many special ways. She taught us to love! Be strong! Work hard! Do what we enjoy! Be kind and generous! She was an extremely talented baker, quilter, gardener, singer and cook. She did all of those things with love, always saying, “I love my life! I love what I do.”

She was devoted to those she loved. Everyone who knew Gandy knew that her love was shown in the breakfasts she cooked for out of town family; the daily happy hours hosted by she and her husband John; the holiday parties she held for so many family and friends over the decades; and the sewing and quilting she happily did for hours at a time. Her banana, mango and Portuguese breads were exceptional and enjoyed by all.

She also loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas. She would spend hours at the slots, and usually won! She also visited family in Seattle, Oregon and Indiana, making it to a few of her grand and great grandchildren’s graduations.

Gandy was known for her strong work ethic. She never stopped working until the last few years of her long life. She worked at the Cannery, Club Rodeo and The Maui Beach Hotel for much of her life. When she wasn’t working there, she worked at home, always keeping busy with chores around the house and yard. She would also go to her children’s and grandchildren’s homes to help them with their chores, and her family had a hard time keeping up with her.

She loved to sing with a beautiful alto voice. She sang for her husband’s band, The Molina Brothers. She also sang in St. Joseph’s choir. She loved singing Christmas carols. During her later years, she was quite the singer at Maui Adult Day Care, and then finally at Hale Makua, even Facetime singing with her family during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Gandy lived her life doing what she loved and was an inspiration to her family and friends.

Gerald Jaurigue

Dec. 2, 1942 – Feb. 21, 2021

Gerald Jaurigue, 78 of Hāʻiku, Maui, passed away on Feb. 21, 2021, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Dec. 2, 1942 in Denver, CO.

A private family viewing will be held. Scattering of Gerald’s ashes will be held later in Chicago.

Gerald was predeceased by his son Garrick Jaurigue. He is survived by his wife Claudia Jaurigue; children Gina Jaurigue, Gregory (Janette) Jaurigue, Claudette Jaurigue and Candice Jaurigue (Wade Christensen); brothers Maximo (Irene) Jaurigue of Chicago, Arthur (Andrea) Jaurigue of Chicago; Valentino (Karen) Jaurigue of Utah and Ruben (Patricia) Jaurigue of Chicago; sister Helen (Hector) Alvarado of Chicago; two grandchildren Celeste M. Christensen and Gregory S. Jaurigue; and many nieces & nephews.

Jeffrey Michael Ruffatto

June 2, 1962 – March 6, 2021

Jeffrey Michael Ruffatto, 58, also lovingly known as Ruffa, of Hāʻiku, Maui, went home to be with our Lord on March 6, 2021 due to complications from a brain bleed. By his side was his fiancé, father and sister, as well as other family via video.

Jeffrey was born on June 2, 1962 in Garden City, MI and moved to Maui with his family at age 5. He attended Kahului Elementary School, Maui High School (class of 1980), and the University of Oregon. Jeffrey loved basketball, football, volleyball, golfing and the ocean, including boogie boarding in his younger years.

After college, Jeffrey lived on Oʻahu and in California for a number of years, but in 2012 he returned home to Maui to be with his one true love, his soulmate, Nancy. Unbeknownst to them, their love story started in high school, only to come to fruition later in life. Nancy and Jeffrey did everything together, cooking, dancing, sports, raising butterflies, selling their arts and wares at the swap meet, and raising their animals. They loved to laugh and Jeffrey would say unequivocally that Nancy was his girl, the love of his life, and that the last eight years of his life were the best because of the love they shared. Jeffrey loved his family and his friends with all his heart and each and every one was very important to him.

Jeffrey worked for Securitas as a security officer and enjoyed the people he worked with.

Jeffrey is survived by his fiancé Nancy Reynaud-Vandervoort; his parents Donald and Arlene Ruffatto; his sisters Lynn (James) Hicks and Lisa Kahuhu; sister and brother in-law-to-be Darcy Reynaud-Tutarow and Troy Reynaud; nephews Darren Kawika Aquinaldo (Reyna), Brandon Baricuatro (Melissa), Luke Kahuhu and Joseph Tutarow; nieces Krystyn Iokia, Kristine Kahuhu, Lyndsey Kahuhu and Keani Kahuhu Aquino (Mason); and numerous great-nieces and nephews, aunties, uncles, cousins and his cat Pharrell.

Jeffrey was predeceased by his grandparents, his brother-in-law Alan Kahuhu and his beloved dogs and cats, Dobe, Leilani, Chester, Baby and Nahla.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of the MMMC ER and ICU, as well as all the many friends for the love and support extended to us.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of Jeffrey’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Nancy Reynaud-Vandervoort, P.O. Box 790965, Paia, HI 96779.

A hui ho kākou soulmate, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.

Luke 12:34 For where your treasure is, there also will your heart be.

Dennis Leri

Sept. 20, 1949 – March 8, 2021

Dennis Leri, 71, died on March 8, 2021 after a brief battle with mesothelioma while living in Hāʻiku on Maui. He was born on Sept. 20, 1949.

Dennis was a thoughtful man of the world. He went through many phases in his life: hippie, professional, builder, traveller, spiritual seeker, gardener, man of leisure and nature, critical contemplator. He lived in some of the most revered regions of the country including Wellesley, Boston, Silicon Valley, San Francisco East Bay, Cape Cod and Hawaiʻi.

He was a mechanical engineer who retired early to a nomadic and modest lifestyle. He was an explorer of the world, mind, body and spirit; and fearless to try new things. He was a seeker of truth and often skeptical. He always kept his options open about what to do next and what the future could bring.

Perhaps his soul mate was Maui, where he spent most of his time near the end.

He is survived by his mother Irene, his sister Shirley, nieces Kimberly, Lindsey and Brittany, and his six children: Jennifer (husband David), Adrienne (husband Chris), Damien, Isa, Ebrahim and Arjuna (partner Caitlin).

Dennis was also a caring and loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren: Evan, Eli, Megan, Katelyn, Stephen, Clark and Aiden; and three stepchildren: Matthew, Christopher and Jessica.

A typical day with Dennis began with a sincere Good Morning and question about how you slept. He offered advice for sleeping and eating better and he warned of foods or chemicals to avoid. He made you an omelette with veggies from the garden and extra eggs. He stepped lightly outside, in bare feet, to greet the sky and the birds. He checked the weather on his phone, scrutinizing the radar signals. He sat with you in pure patience and repose to enjoy a coffee or two and a bar of chocolate (or two).

But when it’s time to be productive he got his hands dirty: often literally, by digging them into your yard to rescue a plant or to improve your irrigation system. He worked as a mentor so next time you can do this without him. He praised the sunlight, the buds on the branches, and the robin who briefly graced your fence. He worked continuously even when you are barely helping anymore and it has grown too dark to see anything. He worked until the job is done right. Now night has fallen on this life that he spent caring for others and exploring the beauty of the world. It’s time for Dennis to rest.

Sophia Eunice Robia

March 20, 1943 – Jan. 28, 2021

Sophia Eunice Mailelani Robia, of Wailuku, Maui, peacefully passed on

Jan. 28, 2021. She was born on March 20, 1943 to William Ellsworth Cockett and Sophia Julia Kenolio in Wailuku.

Maile was a loving, dedicated and hard working mother. She had a humor about her that some might even say was kolohe. She enjoyed being amongst family and friends, going fishing and camping, talking stories, playing board games and card games and dancing hula. She retired from Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel where she worked as a cashier for about 30 years.

She is survived by sons Kawila (Deldrene) Robia and Lopaka (Kathy) Robia; daughter Kaleimaile Robia; grandchildren Jaira Robia, Brayden Robia, Kiana Robia, Sophia Robia, Jordan Hoiem and Jayda-Lynn Robia.

She is predeceased by her husband Sebastian Robia Jr.; brothers Nohea Ellsworth Melvin Cockett, William Edmonds Kalani Cockett and George Kenolio Hoapili; and parents William Ellsworth and Sophia Julia Cockett.

Services were held March 19.

The Robia family would like to thank all of their family and friends for all of their

love and support. They would also like to thank all of the many nurses who cared for Maile.

Rudolph “Rudy” Abraham Kehano

May 31, 1939 – Feb. 22, 2021

With heavy hearts our Papa Rudolph “Rudy” Abraham Kehano, 81, of Pauwela, Maui, passed on Feb. 22 surrounded by loved ones, under the care of Hospice Maui. He was born May 31, 1939, in Wailuku.

In heaven he is reunited with his parents Felix and Rose Kehano, wife Patricia and son Everett. He is survived by his son Elliott (Brooke); siblings Larry (Jane), Adela (David) and Brenda (Paul); grandchildren Jerrett, Halen, Marley, Nick (Mandi), Lily and Rose ; and great-grandchildren Venus and Ikaika.

Rudy was a retired Foreman with the Operating Engineers Local Union No.3. He was a very hardworking, knowledgeable, family man who loved and took great pride in caring for his home. He was kind, loving, humble and always putting others first. He will forever live on in our hearts.

A public drive-thru and burial at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery in Hāʻiku was held on March 20.

Special mahalos to Uncle Bobby Moniz, Hospice Maui, Suzette Kaho’ohanohano and Napua Spock for all the love and support.

Coleen Renee Church

Jan. 5, 1953 – Feb. 16, 2021

Coleen Renee Church, 68, of Hana, Maui passed away Feb. 16, 2021 in Wailuku, surrounded by her family. The eldest of eight children, she was born on Jan. 5, 1953 in Wailuku, Maui to David and Winona Kong.

In her younger years, Coleen enjoyed skimboarding, dancing hula and caretaking her siblings. She was a dedicated student, graduating from St. Anthony School as Valedictorian of the Class of 1971.

As an adult, Coleen was devoted to her family. She was patient and nurturing and loved her family fiercely. The same week of her passing, she would have celebrated her 49th wedding anniversary with Bill, her partner and love of her life. She was also a beloved teacher at Hana High & Elementary School, and a long-time employee of Bank of Hawaiʻi. Later she applied her practical business savvy to help her family business, Nona Lani Cottages in Kīhei.

In her golden years, she enjoyed working in her garden and taking evening walks at her beautiful home in Hana. Coleen faced adversity with extreme courage and poise. She was and always will be an inspiration to not only her family but to her friends and community.

Our loving and devoted daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother will forever be remembered for her eternal beauty and grace.

Coleen is survived by her husband William Church; mother Winona Kia Kong; son Sol Church; daughters Malia Bodin and Leyla Church; grandchildren Hokulani Church, Solomon (Tea) Church, Destiny (Kamanu) Lind, Stephanie Bodin, and Ho’ohupolinaheua’noemakoke’e Church; great-grandchildren Karston, Angel, Ha’awiakea and Lillia; siblings Valerie Kong, Cherlyn Kong, David (Barbara) Kong Jr., Mona Cockett, Elena (Tommye) Jones and Ransom (Julie) Kong.

A beautiful funeral service was held on March 6, 2021, at St. Theresa Church in Kīhei for close family and friends. Sympathy cards can be sent to: W. Church, P.O. Box 296, Hana, HI 96713. Please send online condolences to [email protected]

Leslie Gerald Bovee

Nov. 7, 1920 – March 5, 2021

Leslie Bovee, born Nov. 7, 1920 in El Central, CA, celebrated his 100th birthday last November. He died March 5, 2021 and is survived by his three daughters Karan Talada, Colleen Marocco and Melody Weaver; 7 grandkids; and 12 great grandkids.

He saw the world change during the Great Depression, served in the Army in World War II, and owned a Model-T Ford. He worked in aircraft manufacturing for 30 years before retiring to build three houses, various churches and help his kids with many projects, including houses, orchards, gardens and chicken coops. He enjoyed camping, hiking, boating and playing with grandkids (mostly making swings). He loved going to church and talking story with friends. He will be missed by many.

A memorial service was held at King’s Cathedral on March 18.

Stephen Place

Nov. 10, 1983 – March 8, 2021

Stephen Robert Ikaikamauloa Place Jr., also known as Sonson to his family and friends, was called home to our Lord on March 8, 2021 at age 37.

Sonson was born on Nov. 10, 1983 at Kapi’olani Women and Children’s Hospital in Honolulu to Stephen R.I. Place and Edwardlynn (Edlynn) Kaano’i-Espiritu of Moloka’i.

After graduating from Moloka’i High and Intermediate School class of 2002 he made his way to Maui and worked as a laborer for Rojac Construction Company, until his sudden passing.

Anyone who knew Sonson knew that he was a loving, caring and kindhearted person. His passion was for the love of nature, hunting, planting and providing for his family.

Sonson is pre-deceased by his paternal grandparents Damien and Marie (Kaui) Place and his maternal grandparents Edward and Catherine (Nani) Espiritu. He is survived by his father Stephen R. I. Place (Molokai) and mother Edwardlynn (Edlynn) Ka’ano’i-Espiritu (Las Vegas); sister Rodlyn D.I. Muro (Art) of New Mexico; two brothers both of Moloka’i, Ikaika Place (Kailana) and Edward Keli’i Place (Crissie); daughter Angel Anale’a Kekaimalie Bennette (Danielle) of Maui; loving partner LolaMae Lara and his two sons Ka’ea Kukuiokalaninalei’eha and Kawehikamanaokalani Lara-Dutro of Maui; baby girl ‘Ehulani Dream Place (fur baby); nieces and nephews Jr (Ange), Kimberly, Lehi, Samuel, (Muro) Hulu’lei and Na’auali’i Place (Ikaika).

Reynaldo Estillore

Jan. 8, 1959 – Feb. 12, 2021

Reynaldo Dumpit Estillore, 62, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away on Feb. 12, 2021, at Pali Momi Medical Center in Honolulu. He was born on January 8, 1959, in the Philippines.

A burial will be held in the Philippines at a later date.

Reynaldo is pre-deceased by his father Gerardo Estillore and sibling Edmund Estillore. He is survived by his wife Rosalinda Estillore; mother Cerelina Estillore; daughters Rossel Estillore and Renee Mae Estillore; siblings Myrtle Torres, Ignacio Estillore, Beverly Estillore, Gerardino Estillore and Gerandine Novio; and grandson Grayson Simpliciano.

Fortune Salvador

April 23, 1953 – March 8, 2021

Fortune Castillo Salvador, 67 of Wailuku, Maui passed March 8, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku. He was born April 23, 1953 to the late Eridolin & Leona Salvador in Ilocos Sur, Philippines.

For most of his life, Fortune was a driver in many transportation fields from taxi, limo, school bus, hospitality and delivery. That’s how he met his wife of 43 years.

He was known as “Totoy” or “Sal.” He had an infectious, fun, charming personality and was always joking around – making friends everywhere he went. Kids and even stray cats gravitated towards him. Papa Sal absolutely loved and adored his family and pets, but his grandchildren meant the world to him. He is just so loved and will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his loving wife Vangie G. Salvador; daughter Jenilynne (Kristian) Lofton; son Junior (Chelsie) Salvador; grandchildren Je’nia Gaskin, Tristan Lofton and Ayva Salvador.

He is pre-deceased by his parents Eridolin & Leona Salvador; brothers Fransico Salvador and Artemio Salvador.

Stephen Anthony Perreira Jr.

March 1, 1945 – March 9, 2021

Stephen Anthony Perreira Jr., 76, of Kailua-Kona, HI died March 9, 2021 in Kailua-Kona. He was born March 1, 1945, in Hilo, Hawaiʻi. Stephen owned Buddy’s Sheet Metal for 33 years.

He is survived by spouse Marilyn; sons Stephen A. (Lisa) Perreira III of Las Vegas, Nevada; Mark (Rebeca) Hotta of Waipio, Oʻahu; Michael (Roberta) Hotta of Waipio, Oʻahu; daughters Melony (David) NeSmith of La’ie, Oʻahu; Michelle (Pita) Mohetau of Arkansas; brother Robert Perreira of Hilo; sisters Myrna (Walter) Leite of Hilo; Stephanie Anderson of Hilo; Bernadette (Manuel) Amar of Hilo; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.