Red Cross Assisting Occupant Displaced by Haiʻkū House Fire
One person was displaced by a house fire reported Monday afternoon, March 22, 2021 on Kahealani Street in Haiʻkū, Maui.
Fire crews from from Pāʻia, Makawao and Kahului responded to the alarm at 3:58 p.m.
Upon arrival on scene, firefighters found a single story home fully engulfed with fire. “The fire was knocked down pretty quickly, and declared fully extinguished at approximately 7 p.m.,” according to a department press release.
The Red Cross is assisting a female occupant and her dog after they were displaced by the fire.
No injuries were reported and damage estimates were not immediately available. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
