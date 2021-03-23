A A A

Governor David Ige ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flags be flown at half-staff immediately, until sunset on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

This action is taken at the direction of the President of the United States, to honor the victims of a mass shooting on March 22 in Boulder, Colorado.

The order is for flags at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i.

“For the second time in as many weeks, our nation pauses to grieve for the lives of Americans who died in a senseless act of gun violence. The families and friends of the 10 Americans killed yesterday are forever changed by this tragedy, and the people of Hawaiʻi send them our Aloha,” Gov. Ige said.