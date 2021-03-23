A A A

Hawaiian Airlines. PC: photo file by Wendy Osher

Hawaiian Airlines begins ticket sales today for nonstop service between Phoenix (PHX) and Maui (OGG). The four-times-weekly flights will be offered May 21 through Aug. 15.

Airline representatives say the flight is the only daytime service connecting Phoenix and Kahului, Maui. The flights are being added as the airline prepares for Memorial Day and the summer travel season.

Flight HA57 will depart Phoenix at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, arriving in Kahului at 10:25 a.m. The flight from Kahului to Phoenix, HA58, departs at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with a 7:25 p.m. arrival.

The airline’s summer Phoenix-Maui flights are in addition to Hawaiian’s daily nonstop service to Honolulu, which the carrier originally launched in 2002.

Hawaiian today operates the most nonstop flights between the US. Mainland and Maui, including via Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, Portland, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, and Sacramento.

Hawaiian will operate the new Phoenix-Maui route with its Airbus A321neos, which include 16 First Class recliners, 44 Extra Comfort seats and 129 Main Cabin seats.

Hawaiian has also simplified the experience for Phoenix guests to meet the state of Hawai‘i’s pre-travel testing requirements and be exempt from quarantine upon arrival. In partnership with Long Beach-based Worksite Labs, the carrier offers guests departing from PHX airport access to shallow nasal swab PCR tests, with results within 36 hours for $90. More details and information about additional testing options are available here.

Guests who obtain a negative test will receive a pre-clear wristband during boarding that allows them to bypass airport screening in Hawai‘i.