Maui police responded to 10 burglaries, four vehicle thefts and 10 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from March 14 – 20, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases neither increased nor decreased from the week before when 10 incidents were also reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 33 percent from the week before when six incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 43 percent from the week before when seven incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

10 Burglaries

Kahului:

Monday, March 15, 11:12 a.m.: 8100 Pūlehu Road, Kahului at Central Maui Landfill. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wednesday, March 17, 8:09 a.m.: 81 ʻAlae St., Kahului. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Wednesday, March 17, 8:03 a.m.: 250 E Līpoa St., Kīhei at Kīhei Elementary. Non-residential, forced entry.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, March 16, 10:15 a.m.: 612 Front St., Lahaina. Non-residential, forced entry.

Friday, March 19, 4:10 p.m.: 100 block of Pualei Drive, Lahaina. Residential, unlawful entry.

Friday, March 19, 4:28 p.m.: 2000 block of Kenui Place, Lahaina. Residential, forced entry.

Wailuku

Monday, March 15, 8:10 a.m.: 1650 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Wailuku at Baldwin High School. Non-residential, forced entry.

Tuesday, March 16, 1:35 a.m.: 1900 Main St., Wailuku at KAOI Radio Plaza. Non-residential, forced entry.

Thursday, March 18, 1:14 a.m.: 1900 Main St., Wailuku at Minit Stop. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Friday, March 19, 4:35 a.m.: 200 block of Pule Place, Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

4 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Monday, March 15, 9:15 a.m.: 53 Puʻunēnē Ave., Kahului at Maui Clinic. Suzuki, gold.

Lahaina:

Sunday, March 14, 7:49 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina. Honda, silver.

Thursday, March 18, 5:31 p.m.: Puʻunoa Place, Lahaina at Baby Beach. Chrysler, white.

Waiehu:

Tuesday, March 16, 9:11 a.m.: 1300 block of Mālaihi Road, Waiehu. Ford, brown.

10 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Friday, March 19, 7:44 p.m.: 700 block of Aokū Place, Haʻikū. BMW, black.

Kahului:

Monday, March 15, 4:13 p.m.: 200 block of Papa Place, Kahului. Chevrolet, white.

Wednesday, March 17, 4:50 p.m.: 600 block of Komo Place, Kahului. Honda, blue.

Friday, March 19, 1:53 p.m.: ʻĀmala Place, Kahului at Kanahā Beach Park. Nissan, black.

Kīhei:

Monday, March 15, 5:09 p.m.: 100 block of Kio Loop., Kīhei. Polaris, camo.

Friday, March 19, 11:51 p.m.: 100 block of Kanani Road, Kīhei. Toyota, green.

Friday, March 19, 2:58 p.m.: 900 block of Malulani St., Kīhei. Nissan, white.

Friday, March 19, 3:06 p.m.: 2600 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Nissan, black.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, March 16, 4:17 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Highway / Lahaina Bypass., Lahaina. Nissan, orange.

Nāpili: