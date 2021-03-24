A A A

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Taxation has decided not to extend the Tax Year 2020 filing deadline. Taxpayers must file their returns by April 20, 2021.

While the law requires taxpayers to file by April 20, taxpayers are granted an automatic 6-month extension (no form is required to request the extension) to file the return through October 20, 2021 if one of these two conditions is met:

The taxpayer is due a refund, or The taxpayer pays the properly estimated tax amount owed by April 20, 2021. Taxpayers who are not able to pay the properly estimated tax amount owed should pay as much as they can to avoid additional interest and penalties.

Hawaiʻi residents can file Form N-11, Hawaii Resident Income Tax Return, for FREE using Hawaiʻi Tax Online (hitax.hawaii.gov). Payments can also be made using Hawaii Tax Online or by submitting Form N-200V with the payment. Visit tax.hawaii.gov for more information.

*The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service automatically extended the federal income filing due date for individuals from April 15 to May 17, 2021 for the 2020 tax year. The IRS announced that it will be providing formal guidance in the coming days.