Maui News
Power Restored on Molokaʻi After Gusty Winds Cause Outages
A
A
A
Hawaiian Electric has restored power to all customers on Molokaʻi after gusty southerly winds caused outages in various parts of the island today.
Crews replaced a downed pole in the Maunaloa area and repaired power lines that came down after a large ironwood tree fell in the Kalae Highway area.
Customers who are still be experiencing a power outage, can contact the company’s Trouble Line toll-free at 877-871-8461 or (808) 871-7777.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
11,386 Vaccine Doses Compromised on Maui 2189 Citations Over Two Weeks During Maui Mask Enforcement 3Necropsy of Endangered False Killer Whale Found Stranded off Maui Reveals Dietary First 4IRS Issued Second Batch of Economic Impact Payments to Taxpayers 5Brian Sato Walking 165 Miles Around Island To Support The Maui Farm’s Family Programs 6March 23, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 41 Cases (28 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Lāna‘i, 3 Out-of-State)