Hawaiian Electric has restored power to all customers on Molokaʻi after gusty southerly winds caused outages in various parts of the island today.

Crews replaced a downed pole in the Maunaloa area and repaired power lines that came down after a large ironwood tree fell in the Kalae Highway area.

Customers who are still be experiencing a power outage, can contact the company’s Trouble Line toll-free at 877-871-8461 or (808) 871-7777.