Abdila Oluwatimilehin aka David Abiola. PC: Maui Police Department.

A Kīhei man arrested during this month’s Operation Keiki Shield 7 law enforcement operation, is now accused of sex assault by individuals who have since come forward, police said.

Abdila Oluwatimilehin aka “David Abiola,” 23, was arrested and charged with first degree electronic enticement of a child on Friday, March 12, 2021. Police issued a press release two days later identifying Oluwatimilehin among a list of seven men, ranging in age from 23 to 71, who were arrested and charged during the operation.

Police say after the information was released, four victims came forward, reporting that Oluwatimilehin allegedly sexually abused them in the past.

“Three victims reported having been sexually assaulted by Oluwatimilehin in 2015, 2016, and 2018. The fourth victim reported that in 2020, Oluwatimilehin attempted to sexually assault her,” police said in a press release issued today.

The release further encourages anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault to contact police at (808) 244-6400.