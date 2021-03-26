A A A

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino (3.25.21) PC: County of Maui / Akakū / Facebook video image grab

Mayor Michael Victorino presented his administration’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget to members of the Maui County Council on Thursday, “proposing to ease the financial burden on taxpayers while continuing to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.”

“Our longtime fiscally conservative policies continue to position the County well. We are able to face the economic hardship of the global pandemic that will continue to linger in the weeks and months ahead,” said Mayor VIctorino in a press release announcement.

The proposed budget totals $828.9 million, including $669.6 million for operations and $159.3 million in capital improvement projects. Key highlights include:

A decrease in projected operation costs by $13.2 million over FY 2021

$159.3 million in capital improvement projects to serve the needs of our community and to keep our construction industry working

Mayor Victorino cautioned that uncertainties of COVID-19’s economic impacts may still make it necessary to withhold funding or to make adjustments going forward.

Specific proposals include:

Minimal increases for sewer fees to address the needs of the county’s wastewater system and to continue expansion of R-1 water use

A decrease in the real property tax rate for owner-occupied residences below $1.5 million of assessed value and a decrease in all tiers of short-term rental classifications

A decrease in the minimum real property tax from $400 to $350

$10 million in Countywide costs to continue assistance programs to help mitigate impacts of COVID-19

$3 million in the recently tapped Emergency Fund to position Maui County for future emergencies

Mayor Victorino’s proposed budget provisions include support for development of attainable housing for County residents including:

An increase from 3 to 4 percent of real property tax revenue ($14.9 million), allocated for the Affordable Housing Fund

$1 million allocated to the Home Acquisition and Ownership Program

Funding for several affordable housing projects including the Lanai Affordable Housing project: Kaiāulu o Haleleʻa, Hale o Piʻikea II in Kīhei, and the Waiehu Apartments

Mayor Victorino also requested Councilmembers to consider $24 million for the Department of Parks and Recreation for these facilities:

Lānaʻi Youth Center and Skate Park

Renovations for the War Memorial Gym and Velma McWayne Santos Community Center

Improvements for the Pāʻia Gym

Renovations to the Lahaina Civic Center and tennis court restrooms

Playground improvements to Honokōwai Park and Nāpili Park For infrastructure improvements, the mayor is seeking $40.3 million in road improvements, $45.4 million in sewer improvements, $1.8 million in sanitation improvements, and $23.4 million in water system improvements.

Some specifics include:

Expansion of the Central Maui Landfill

Expansion of West Maui’s recycled water system

Countywide road resurfacing and pavement preservation

Repair for eroding slopes in Haʻikū and Kahukuloa, and Countywide traffic and safety improvements including the Kalepa Rockwall repair and the West Maui Reliable Capacity project

Mayor Victorino is also proposing spending $1 million to implement climate action projects and programs for Maui County departments. “We must take action on climate change,” he said. “To manage this effort, my office will coordinate climate action to ensure the County’s resiliency.”

To promote cultural perpetuation, the mayor is proposing grant funding for the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Maui Film Festival and support for a Cultural Resource Training enter to perpetuate traditional Hawaiian research and education.

“Investing in arts, culture and recreational facilities yields a double return on investment by generating economic activity while contributing to our quality of life,” said Mayor Victorino “I look forward working with the Council during the upcoming budget process. We share the same desire to ensure the needs of our citizens are met, now and in the future. Our partnership will lead Maui County of recent dark days into a brighter tomorrow,” he said.

Maui County Council members will now review and deliberate the administration’s budget proposal. The fiscal year 2022 budget goes into effect July 1, 2021.