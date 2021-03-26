A A A

The Department of Human Services in coordination with the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency extended the deadline to submit SNAP Replacement Benefits applications for SNAP households residing in the following districts:

Kalāheo, Kōloa, Hanalei, and Hāʻena – Kaua’i Puna in South Hilo – Hawai’i Haʻikū and Hāna – Maui Haleʻiwa – Oʻahu

Due to recent severe weather, flooding and landslides, the deadline to submit applications has been extended until April 7, 2021.

A SNAP Replacement Benefit is a replacement of food purchased with SNAP benefits that was destroyed in a household misfortune such as the recent severe weather, flooding, and landslides. The amount of the replacement must be equal to the amount of the food loss and not to exceed the amount of the monthly benefit issued to the household.

“When our community is impacted by severe weather, it can be difficult to recover, but when that happens amid COVID-19 when Hawaiʻi has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, that can be devastating,” shares Cathy Betts, DHS Director. “Together, with HIEMA, we encourage families in impacted areas to learn more about the SNAP Replacement Benefits program and to see if you qualify to replace your food loss during the recent floods.”

SNAP recipient households in the listed counties who were affected by the recent flooding and landslides are eligible to apply by contacting their assigned processing center or by contacting the public assistance information line at 1-855-643-1643.