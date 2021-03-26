Maui News

SNAP Replacement Benefits Deadline Extended to April 7

March 26, 2021, 6:30 PM HST
* Updated March 26, 6:02 PM
A
A
A

The Department of Human Services in coordination with the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency extended the deadline to submit SNAP Replacement Benefits applications for SNAP households residing in the following districts:

  1. Kalāheo, Kōloa, Hanalei, and Hāʻena – Kaua’i
  2. Puna in South Hilo – Hawai’i
  3. Haʻikū and Hāna – Maui
  4. Haleʻiwa – Oʻahu

Due to recent severe weather, flooding and landslides, the deadline to submit applications has been extended until April 7, 2021.

A SNAP Replacement Benefit is a replacement of food purchased with SNAP benefits that was destroyed in a household misfortune such as the recent severe weather, flooding, and landslides. The amount of the replacement must be equal to the amount of the food loss and not to exceed the amount of the monthly benefit issued to the household.

“When our community is impacted by severe weather, it can be difficult to recover, but when that happens amid COVID-19 when Hawaiʻi has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, that can be devastating,” shares Cathy Betts, DHS Director. “Together, with HIEMA, we encourage families in impacted areas to learn more about the SNAP Replacement Benefits program and to see if you qualify to replace your food loss during the recent floods.”

SNAP recipient households in the listed counties who were affected by the recent flooding and landslides are eligible to apply by contacting their assigned processing center or by contacting the public assistance information line at 1-855-643-1643.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Necropsy of Endangered False Killer Whale Found Stranded off Maui Reveals Dietary First 2Maui Visitors Down 52% Through February to 29,060 Per Day 3Victims Allege Sex Assault by Man Arrested in Operation Keiki Shield 4Maui Mayor Dispels Rumors Relating to High School Graduation 5March 25, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 122 Cases (84 O‘ahu, 20 Maui, 12 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State); 1 Deaths 6$18M Ferry Pier Improvement at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor to Start April 5