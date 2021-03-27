Maui News

'Hawaiʻi Farm Trails' Mobile App Launched, Supports Island Agriculture

March 27, 2021, 6:28 AM HST
Updated March 24, 11:51 AM
3 Comments
Image Courtesy of Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is launching its free mobile application, Hawaiʻi Farm Trails on Thursday, April 22 and is calling for interested agritourism businesses to submit requests to be featured on its platform.

“HFT, a regenerative enterprise, is seeking interested farms, ranches, apiaries, farmers markets, agriculture events and community supported agriculture/food hubs statewide to be featured on their app and website. With a focus on regenerative tourism, HTA is proud to support agritourism initiatives that remain committed to providing a positive impact to the Hawaiian Islands.”

The free mobile app is a platform that enables users to connect, experience and support Hawaiʻi’s agriculture. From exploring farms and ranches to purchasing products or contributing to the planting of trees, the app provides an opportunity for residents and visitors to discover numerous agritourism experiences.

The launch of the app is initially funded by the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service and is supported additionally through a collaborative partnership between HTA and Hawaiʻi Agritourism Association.

Who can be listed?

Trails listing: Free listing for farms and ranches that engage the public and offer on-site farm tours, classes, farm-to-table tastings, has either a store, visitor center/museum, farm stand or holds farmers markets or agriculture-related events.

Hawaiʻi FarmStand listing: Free listing for farms who have value-added, shelf-stable products they would like to list on HFT’s marketplace and/or HFT’s gift boxes.

Local Business listing: Third party businesses that provide services (restaurants, tour operators, transportation, accommodations) that may benefit farms in their immediate communities are invited to be listed on HFT’s local business directory listing. There is a minimal fee to be listed.

Project Kanu: For farms who are interested in receiving free ʻulu, or breadfruit, seedlings that HFT’s customers have sponsored.

Interested organizations can fill out a form online or email HFT directly at [email protected] The deadline to submit requests is Monday, April 5.

