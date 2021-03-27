Maui News
Kaunoa Senior Services to Offer Online Fitness Classes via Zoom in April
A
A
A
The Department of Housing and Human Concerns’ Kaunoa Senior Services division is offering online fitness classes via Zoom for seniors 55 years old and older in April. Signed waivers are required for exercise classes.
Classes include:
- Stretching at 9 a.m., Tuesdays
- Yoga at 1:30 p.m.,Tuesdays
- Interval Training at 9 a.m., Wednesdays and Fridays
- Strength Training at 11 a.m., Wednesdays
- Low-Impact Aerobics at 9 a.m., Thursdays
- Short Yang Tai Chi at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays
- Zumba at 11 a.m., Fridays
Additional classes are available. For more information and to register call 270-7308 or 270-4310.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1March 26, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 123 Cases (59 O‘ahu, 44 Maui, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Out-of-State); 1 Death on Maui 2Maui Visitors Down 52% Through February to 29,060 Per Day 3Necropsy of Endangered False Killer Whale Found Stranded off Maui Reveals Dietary First 4LIST: Maui COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Offered at Various Locations 5Vaccinations Expand to People Age 60 and Older on March 29 6Maui Mayor Presents FY 2022 Budget Proposal