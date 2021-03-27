A A A

The Department of Housing and Human Concerns’ Kaunoa Senior Services division is offering online fitness classes via Zoom for seniors 55 years old and older in April. Signed waivers are required for exercise classes.

Classes include:

Stretching at 9 a.m., Tuesdays

Yoga at 1:30 p.m.,Tuesdays

Interval Training at 9 a.m., Wednesdays and Fridays

Strength Training at 11 a.m., Wednesdays

Low-Impact Aerobics at 9 a.m., Thursdays

Short Yang Tai Chi at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays

Zumba at 11 a.m., Fridays

Additional classes are available. For more information and to register call 270-7308 or 270-4310.