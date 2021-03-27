A A A

Coast Guard and Navy crews rescued the “Size No Matter” overdue boater Friday 26-miles west of Ka’ena Point.

A Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter aircrew located the boater at 1:30 a.m. holding a bundle of life jackets. The aircrew hoisted the boater and transported him to Queens Medical Center due to having symptoms of hypothermia.

“I am extremely proud of the way my Sailors and the entire ‘EasyRider’ team worked together to render aid during this search and rescue,” said Navy Cmdr. Matthew Martin, HSM-37’s Commanding Officer. “Working side-by-side with the Coast Guard was key in our ability to locate and rescue the fisherman.”

Thursday evening, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from a family member stating the boater departed Waiʻanae in the morning to go fishing and did not return.



Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners, launched an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) in response.



Once on scene, the Hercules crew reported seeing debris in the area and watchstanders deployed the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) and Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews to assist with the search. Three Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter aircrews from the Kaneohe Bay-based Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 (HSM-37) also launched to search.

The naval aircrew located the boater following an overnight search, and transported him to a local civilian medical center to receive treatment.