Maui Obituaries for the Week ending March 27, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Joseph Oania

March 8, 1961 – March 9, 2021

Joseph Simeon Bolosan Oania, 60, departed this life on March 9, 2021 under hospice care and surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Wailuku, Maui on March 8, 1961 to Andres Oania Sr. and Rosaline Faborito Oania.

Joseph was known as Joe or Josie to his loved ones and enjoyed life to the fullest. He had a big heart and showed aloha to all who knew him. He helped in any way he could.

In his prime years, he worked for various trucking companies: Valley Isle Express, Tri-Isle, Royal Hawaiian Movers and DHX. In recent years, he lived a simple life and enjoyed cruising around Maui.

Joseph is predeceased by his parents and brother Benjamin Oania. He is survived by sons Brandon Oania, Grayden (Kate) Oania and Tracen Oania; grandchildren Kauhikoa (Kai) Oania, Kaden Oania, Meleana Oania Pahukoa and Kaleimahina Oania Pahukoa; and step-mother Jesse (Pasing) Oania.

Joseph was the youngest of all his siblings, sisters Doraline McDonald, Karlynn (Steven) Mann, Cheryl DiCenzo, Cilla (Larry) Enfield, Karen (Anthony) Reyes, Valeria (Kenneth) Peters, Milla Raquel and Clarita (Kevin) Acdal; and brothers Andres Oania, Jr., Raymond Cabrido Jr. and Rogelio Raquel. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Special thank you to the Maui Health ICU Staff and Hospice Hale for the exceptional care they gave Joe during his final days. Cards of sympathy may be sent to C. DiCenzo, PO Box 330091, Kahului, Hawaii 96733.

Joe is gone but not forgotten. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, public services with urn interment will be held at a later date.

Aylett Wallwork Sr.

Nov. 15, 1939 – March 12, 2021

Aylett Anthony Wallwork, Sr, 81, of Pukalani, Maui, passed away on March 12, 2021 at the Maui Memorial Hospital in Wailuku. He was born in Honolulu, Oʻahu on Nov. 15, 1939 and was a Scale Operator at Hawaiian Cement Quarry.

Aylett grew up in Kaimuki, Oʻahu and graduated in 1957 from Roosevelt High School, where he was a football standout. He continued his football career at the University of Hawaiʻi. He was a life-time member of the Maui Roping Club and a former youth and high school football coach. He was a draftsman by trade and worked for Castle and Cooke, A & B, Kapalua Land Company and Hans Riecke Architect, before becoming a Project Engineer for Makena Resort/Maui Prince.

He is survived by his wife Claudia Wallwork of Pukalani; daughters Kinau Gardner of Kaimuki and Pohai (Sam) Moku of Kaneohe; son Aylett (Aspen) Wallwork, Jr. of Waikapu; 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held on Oʻahu at a later date.

David E. . Kaho’ohanohano

June 10, 1933 – March 16, 2021

David E. Kahoʻohanohano, 87, died March 16, 2021. He was born on June 10, 1933 in Wailuku to Joseph Waikīkī Kahoʻohanohano and Virginia Correa. He was one of nine children and enjoyed spending time roaming the mountain and river paths above Happy Valley with his siblings and childhood friends. He was a student of St. Anthony School.

David met and married Natalie Nahaku in 1962. David and Natalie moved from Wailuku to Pukalani in 1971 with their three children Kelly, Kawika and Moana. Their eldest son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and this began David’s life mission as an advocate for the special needs community.

David’s community service work with the Association for Retarded Citizens (ARC) of Maui was one of his passions. For nearly 38 years he served on the Board of Directors and also served as President of the Board when needed. Through his work with fellow board members, housing projects for the disabled population of Maui County were planned and built to support the special citizens of the community.

David also advocated and lobbied the state legislature with a group of concerned and determined parents to appropriate funds and build an Intermediate Care Facility for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities on the grounds of Kula Hospital called Hale Makamae (Home of the Precious One). This facility was built in the early 1980’s and continues to care for the needs of its residents, including his eldest son.

He served his country in the Hawai‘i National Guard, US Marine Corps (during the Korean War) and was a Merchant Mariner. He also worked as a Steeplejack and painted the old red and white KMVI radio tower. David worked for Loomis Armored Car and retired from Maui Community Correctional Center after 21 years.

David’s achievements far outweighed any challenges he may have faced in life. One of those being diagnosed with dyslexia at a later age after struggling through an inflexible academic system. That did not deter him from achieving his GED and attending Maui Technical School, where he completed various programs and worked as a welder after returning from his Marine Corps service.

David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Natalie; his sons Kelly and David Jr. (Kawika); and daughter Jo-Lynn Moana. He also is survived by his baby brother Eugene “Chico” (Barbara-Jean, first wife, and Elizabeth Aulani, second wife); and numerous cousins and other family members.

He is pre-deceased by his siblings Joseph (Lisa), Earnest (Carol), Abel (Madeline), Anthony and Elaine.

He was proud of his immediate and extended family and what they have all achieved. He taught his eldest son Kelly to self-advocate and to never feel that his voice and opinions were not valued. His pride extended to his son Kawika and his daughter Moana, who currently work in positions to serve our community’s needs.

David lived a life full of humor, love, service and integrity. His military experience and occupation as a Merchant Mariner afforded him the opportunity to travel the world and enjoy new places, experience other cultures and meet many interesting people. Toward the end of his time with us, he would often say that he had lived life to the fullest and had no regrets.

Please join us on Thursday, April 1, from 11 am to 12:30 pm in a final “Aloha & Farewell” to David by participating in a drive thru at Ballards Family Mortuary following a private service. Although David much would have preferred to have those he knew and loved gather in his name and celebrate his life together, he would also find “David’s Aloha Parade” very innovative and appropriate if it keeps his community, as well as those he loved, safe and healthy.

Following the “Aloha & Farewell”, David will be laid to rest in a private service at Makawao Veterans Cemetery, where he will join his brothers and remain in restful peace.

In lieu of flowers or other makana, please continue to support the work David has passionately done in our community by making a donation, if possible, to the following groups: Kula Hospital Auxiliary for Hale Makamae and ARC of Maui.

Mark Catiggay

Dec. 10, 1930 – March 4, 2021

Mark Baysa Catiggay, 90, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on March 4, 2021. He was born on Dec. 10, 1930, in the Philippines.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.

Mark retired from Maui Land and Pineapple Company. He is survived by his wife Cristina Catiggay; children Nanette (Romie) Baluran, Lorie (Rick-deceased) Ramento and Gerry (Imelda-deceased) Catiggay; step-daughters Ruby (Efren) Cuntapay, Remy (Rodel) Dela Cruz and Rosie (Arnulfo) Macamus; brother Simplicio Catiggay of California; and grandchildren Shareigne Mae (Juaquin), Van Kevin, Jenniffer Ann, Gerry Bill and Aaron Casey.

Lillian Yamamoto

Dec. 5, 1948 – March 22, 2021

Lillian Tatsue Yamamoto, 72, of Holualoa, HI, died March 22, 2021 in Kealakekua. She was born Dec. 5, 1948, in Kealakekua.

Lillian worked as a High School Teacher throughout Hawaiʻi for over 35 years.

She is survived by son Steven (Nina) Yamamoto of Kailua-Kona; brother James Nakagawa of Holualoa; sisters Elaine Nakagawa of Holualoa, June (Douglas) Nakata of Honolulu, Patsy Jackson of Citrus Heights, CA, and Blanche (Richard) Hiraishi of Holualoa.

June 25, 1950 – March 14, 2021

Albert Kaleikini Kepano, 70 of Hilo, passed away on March 14, 2021 at his home. Born in Kalaoa (Kona), HI, he was a retired contractor and a member of Jehovah.

He is survived by brother Lui Kepano, Jr. of Hilo; sisters Shirley Meyer-Neenah of Wisconsin and Bessie Kepano Mahi of Kailua-Kona; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

June 1, 1963 – March 14, 2021

Diane Angela Charvea Puniwai, 57 of Hilo, passed away on March 14, 2021 at Hawaiʻi Care Choices Pohai Malama Hospice. Born in Hilo, Hawaiʻi, she was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband Rodney Puniwai of Hilo; parents Manuel and Rita Charvea of Mt. View; sons Jeremy Mercado Charvea, Justin Puniwai and Jason Puniwai; daughters Jalana Mercado Charvea and Jamie Lynn Puniwai Kujawa; brother Kevin (Tresa) Charvea of New Mexico; sisters Wendy Morisato of Mt. View, Donna (Joe) Algrinaldo of Hawaiian Beaches and Christine (Baton) Bantilan of Mt. View; 8 grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private services were held. Online condolences: www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com