A Montana man was arrested on Maui on Friday, March 26, for alleged violation of rules and orders related to travel quarantine.

Police say Joshua Poor, 30, did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility upon arrival and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Poor was transported to the Wailuku Police Station without incident. His bail was set at $2,000.