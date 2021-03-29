Maui News

$11 Million in Economic Coronavirus Relief for 5 Airports in Maui County

March 29, 2021, 11:40 AM HST
2 Comments
Kahului Airport, Maui. (file 10.15.20) Photo Credit: JP

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Airports Division has received authorization for $11,098,912 in Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations for five airports in Maui County. It’s part of a larger $46.3 million appropriation for a dozen airports across the state.

CRRSA funds provide continued support for the operational costs of reducing health hazards at airports. The CRRSA concessions grant funds will be used to provide aid, such as economic relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees, to airport concessionaries and other service providers.

Grant allocations by airport are: (Maui County allocations are in bold)

  • Dillingham Airfield (HDH) – $9,000
  • Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) – $17,370,120 / $2,139,315 (Concession)
  • Hāna Airport (HNM) – $9,000
  • Hilo International Airport (ITO) – $3,754,327 / $124,846 (Concession)
  • Kalaeloa Airport (JRF) – $47,162
  • Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA) – $5,723,459 / $413,620 (Concession)
  • Līhuʻe Airport (LIH) – $5,307,731 / $355,050 (Concession)
  • Lānaʻi Airport (LNY) – $1,016,495 / $10,399 (Concession)
  • Kalaupapa Airport (LUP) – $9,000
  • Molokaʻi Airport (MKK) – $1,017,411 / $10,977 (Concession)
  • Waimea-Kohala Airport (MUE) – $9,000
  • Kahului Airport (OGG) – $8,213,524 / $812,106 (Concession)

“We’re grateful to be able to have the support to make travel in Hawaiʻi efficient and safe,” said HDOT Deputy Director for Airports Ross Higashi. “US DOT and our federal delegation have made it possible for us to offer support to our partners and ensure continued service in the islands.”

HDOT previously offered rent deferral to airport tenants between April 1, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2020, to offset the decline in air traffic and waived landing fees for Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi Airports for a one-year period beginning March 1, 2021.

