Maui Police Launch Distracted Driving Awareness Campaign April 5-11

By Wendy Osher
 March 29, 2021, 11:26 AM HST
Maui police will be out enforcing zero tolerance to distracted driving from April 5-11, 2021, as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s U Text U Pay Distracted Driving Awareness campaign.

Heightened traffic enforcement will include saturation patrols and the use of unmarked patrol vehicles. Police with the MPD Traffic Division will focus on addressing distracted driving including the use of cell phones and texting while driving.

Lieutenant William Hankins, Commander of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division said the campaign is aimed at reducing avoidable crashes as well as driving fatalities.

To date the Maui Police Department has issued 359 citations for Distracted Driving compared to 329 citations issued this same time last year. In CY 2020 MPD issued a total of 1730 distracted driving citations.

“We need our community to understand it is up to them to make the smart decision to put your phone down, and buckle up while driving,” said Lt. Hankins. “Please help to put an end to senseless and preventable crashes that have occurred on our roadways due to distracted driving.”

