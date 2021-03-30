A A A

Art of Trash poster. Courtesy: Malama Maui Nui

Mālama Maui Nui presents its Art of Trash 2021, an annual juried exhibition that includes an art gallery and a “trashion show” on April 3.

Sponsored by the County of Maui’s Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division and the EACH Foundation, the event intends to inspire people to reimagine resources, such as previously used materials as elements of creative inspiration.

Dozens of community members throughout Maui Nui submitted their masterpieces and jurors have selected which pieces are to be featured in the virtual exhibition.

“Don’t miss this year’s professionally filmed Trashion Show…and vote for your favorite pieces in the Community Choice Awards,” organizers said.

The virtual art gallery & trashion show will be available online from April 3-30.