Image courtesy of Maui Ocean Center and Seascape Restaurant.

Maui Ocean Center reopens Seascape Restaurant for lunch service daily from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. beginning on Monday, April 5. The center has also expanded park hours from 9:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. as of Saturday, March 20.

Chef Enrique “Henry” Tariga. Image courtesy of Maui Ocean Center and Seascape Restaurant.

Seascape Restaurant, known for its picturesque view of Māʻalaea Bay, island-inspired cuisine and cocktails, will begin phased reopening on Monday, April 5, 2021 commencing with lunch service from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.

In support of local farmers and island sustainability, Chef Enrique “Henry” Tariga has created a new, seasonal menu with a sense of place.

Farm fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables including Hawaiʻi’s unique canoe crops, along with grass-fed ranch protein will be a staple. Fresh fish from Maui’s ocean will be sourced from Māʻalaea’s fishermen for a daily featured special with Chef Henry’s island-infused and locally harvested accompaniments.

“Menu favorites will be enhanced with signature Polynesian and Asian inspired recipes, without taking away their reason for popularity,” according to a restaurant announcement.

Food and beverage menus will be available via tabletop QR code in support of contactless health standards and will also direct guests to the Story of ʻAlaea Salt. This Hawaiian salt is included in many of the menu options and will be available for sale at both the restaurant and Maui Ocean Treasures gift store.

Children will have access to the virtual Keiki Ocean Education Classroom. Created for children in grades K-5, kids can watch up to 15 fun and informative videos including material on marine-themed creatures and stories, introduction to Hawaiian words and they can learn fun at-home crafts.

Under Maui Ocean Center’s ongoing initiative, Mālama kekahi I kekahi (to take care of each other), the Health and Well-Being program is designed to give confidence that safety and health initiatives are providing a park experience with peace of mind. This program will be extended into Seascape Restaurant, including required government and health authority mandated and recommended guidelines; including but not limited to face masks, thermal temperature checks, contactless sanitization stations, clearly marked social distancing reminders and ongoing sanitization.

Due to required restaurant capacity guidelines, reservations are strongly recommended and will be taken via Yelp only, beginning on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Maui Ocean Center’s exclusive Nā Hoa Kai members will have reservation access one day early on Wednesday, March 30, 2021.

Maui Ocean Center’s three-phase reopening has proven successful with average visitation rising since Jan. 15, 2021. With the introduction of required reservations and pre-purchased tickets, real-time data indicated our visitors wish to visit the park earlier in the morning and later in the day after snorkeling activities, or on their way to the airport for their late afternoon or early evening flights. “Although cautiously optimistic, positive sentiment appears to be increasing and average park visitors continue to be on the incline”, said Tapani Vuori, General Manager. “We are delighted to expand our park hours by half an hour in the morning and afternoon to 9:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. and reopen the ever popular Seascape Restaurant with a fabulous menu that supports our local farmers and future sustainability”, said Vuori.