Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 30, 2021

March 30, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:32 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 04:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:20 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 10:16 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:38 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 10:03 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:19 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Expect small surf for all shores through the weekend. A few small north to northwest swells will continue to move into the area through Thursday. Small surf along north and west facing shores will diminish from Friday into the weekend. Trade winds will continue to keep surf steady along east facing shores through Friday. East facing surf will trend a bit higher from Saturday into early next week as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands. Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated through Wednesday, before dropping closer to seasonal average heights from Thursday into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Montana Man Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Quarantine Rules  2March 29, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 103 Cases (52 O‘ahu, 36 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island, 5 Out-of-State)  3Seabury Hall Closes Early Today for COVID-19 Contact Tracing  4118 Sightings Recorded in 15 Minutes During Final Whale Count of 2021  5Maui  Student Selected as Semifinalist in National “Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest” with NASA  6Mokulele Airlines Completes Maui Terminal Renovation; New Kahului-Hilo 4x Daily Route