Maui Surf Forecast for March 30, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:20 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:19 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Expect small surf for all shores through the weekend. A few small north to northwest swells will continue to move into the area through Thursday. Small surf along north and west facing shores will diminish from Friday into the weekend. Trade winds will continue to keep surf steady along east facing shores through Friday. East facing surf will trend a bit higher from Saturday into early next week as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands. Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated through Wednesday, before dropping closer to seasonal average heights from Thursday into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com