Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:32 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:16 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:38 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 10:03 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Expect small surf for all shores through the weekend. A few small north to northwest swells will continue to move into the area through Thursday. Small surf along north and west facing shores will diminish from Friday into the weekend. Trade winds will continue to keep surf steady along east facing shores through Friday. East facing surf will trend a bit higher from Saturday into early next week as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands. Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated through Wednesday, before dropping closer to seasonal average heights from Thursday into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.